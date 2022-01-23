CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $279,000 Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Workiva by 540.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 37,068 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Workiva by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of WK stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.24 and its 200-day moving average is $136.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.14 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,732,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,000 shares of company stock worth $148,348,750 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.