CIBC Boosts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$49.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.31.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$37.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$25.36 and a one year high of C$59.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,640.32.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

