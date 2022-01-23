Citigroup Downgrades Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LGGNY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Legal & General Group stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

