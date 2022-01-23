Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

NVO stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

