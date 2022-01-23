Citigroup Inc. Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,240,000 after buying an additional 46,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,630,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,124,000 after purchasing an additional 166,423 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,208,000 after purchasing an additional 186,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,230,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,887,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.01.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

