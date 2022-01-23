Citigroup Inc. Has $11.76 Million Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 27.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 487,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STOR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

