Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $278.08 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $328.11. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.69.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

