Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,237 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.27 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

