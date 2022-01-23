Citigroup Inc. Sells 23,567 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 46,817 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,543,000. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 347,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 187,855 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of SPTL opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $44.22.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

