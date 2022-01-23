Citigroup Upgrades Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMCY opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05. Yamaha has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $69.46.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

