Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Secure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.43.

YOU opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clear Secure will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 688.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

