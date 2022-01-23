Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will post sales of $5.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.69 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $20.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $20.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.91 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 661,148 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after acquiring an additional 839,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,743,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,403,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

