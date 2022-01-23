CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.40.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCMP. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CMC Materials stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $180.00. The stock had a trading volume of 517,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.34. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60.
CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $311.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.31%.
About CMC Materials
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
