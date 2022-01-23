CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Position Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE:CMS opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.