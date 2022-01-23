Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 81,688 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

