Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.82. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 121.98 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 664.00%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

