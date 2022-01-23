Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $58.50.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,420,590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $167,648,000 after purchasing an additional 991,813 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,285 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 674,300 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $46,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.