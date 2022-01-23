Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $192.90

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $192.90 and last traded at $193.19, with a volume of 123402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.62.
A number of research firms recently commented on COIN. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.45.
The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.30 and a 200 day moving average of $265.36.
In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 11,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $3,626,667.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,749 shares of company stock worth $146,107,285.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
