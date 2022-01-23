Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $192.90

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $192.90 and last traded at $193.19, with a volume of 123402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on COIN. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.30 and a 200 day moving average of $265.36.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 11,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $3,626,667.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,749 shares of company stock worth $146,107,285.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

