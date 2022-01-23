Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.62 Million

Brokerages expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to announce sales of $242.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.56 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $216.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $975.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $967.23 million to $983.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.67 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVGI stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $7.85. 245,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,293. The company has a market cap of $258.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.96. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $13.61.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

