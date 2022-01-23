Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 355,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,726,000 after purchasing an additional 212,737 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth about $3,707,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3,068.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 145,580 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

