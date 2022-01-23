Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iRobot by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iRobot by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.28. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.