Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.75 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth approximately $39,665,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,931,000 after buying an additional 144,925 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,846,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSA opened at $137.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $136.91 and a one year high of $172.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

