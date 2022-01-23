Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 1,709.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,637,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,005,000 after acquiring an additional 983,262 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,127,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,515,000 after acquiring an additional 531,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CDK Global by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,982,000 after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 631,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,396,000 after acquiring an additional 422,876 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

