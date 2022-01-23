Comparing PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Plaza Retail REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic $1.04 billion 3.36 $166.83 million $7.16 7.27 Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT.

Profitability

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Plaza Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic 33.98% 31.81% 18.61% Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PotlatchDeltic and Plaza Retail REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic 0 2 1 1 2.75 Plaza Retail REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25

PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus target price of $65.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.52%. Plaza Retail REIT has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.28%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Plaza Retail REIT.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Plaza Retail REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage. The Wood Products segment produces and trades lumber, plywood and residuals. The Real Estate segment markets and sells land holdings. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

