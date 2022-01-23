Comparing Verso (NYSE:VRS) & Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Verso (NYSE:VRS) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Verso alerts:

This table compares Verso and Sylvamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verso -8.39% 1.84% 0.96% Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Verso and Sylvamo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verso $1.36 billion 0.57 -$101.00 million ($2.95) -9.01 Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.45 $170.00 million N/A N/A

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Verso.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Verso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Sylvamo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verso shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Verso and Sylvamo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verso 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sylvamo 1 0 0 0 1.00

Verso presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.42%. Sylvamo has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.04%. Given Sylvamo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Verso.

Summary

Verso beats Sylvamo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.