Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,732 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Compugen were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Compugen by 3.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 60,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Compugen by 10.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 29.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 29.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGEN stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Compugen Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $250.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.32.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

