Connable Office Inc. Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,245 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

