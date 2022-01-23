Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 9,093 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP stock opened at $437.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $472.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

