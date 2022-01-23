Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Editas Medicine worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $116,577. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.