Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.35 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of AME opened at $136.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.39. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.