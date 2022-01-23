Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 53,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $217.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.51. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.81 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.46.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

