Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,468 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,155,000 after purchasing an additional 117,844 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after buying an additional 70,721 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,311,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $296.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.76 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

