Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 602,197 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 602,197 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -75.81 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

