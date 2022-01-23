Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,362 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,395,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after buying an additional 132,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,003,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 288.6% during the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 777,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,029,000 after purchasing an additional 577,295 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 138.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 449,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EC opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $15.91.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

