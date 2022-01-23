Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.86. Consolidated Edison reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,222,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,848. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

