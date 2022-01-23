Contrasting MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) & Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MidWestOne Financial Group and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 32.62% 13.79% 1.26% Independent Bank 30.55% 17.13% 1.52%

Volatility and Risk

MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Independent Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $223.41 million 2.26 $6.62 million $4.50 7.14 Independent Bank $220.57 million 2.36 $56.15 million $3.06 7.99

Independent Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Independent Bank beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans. It also provides deposit products including demand and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. The Bank also provides products and services including treasury management, Zelle, online and mobile banking, debit cards, ATMs, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through its full-service branch network, including 34 branches located throughout central and eastern Iowa, 13 branches located principally in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, seven branches in western Wisconsin, one branch in each of Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, and one branch in Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

