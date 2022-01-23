Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Raised to C$4.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.97.

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$828.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.70. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$1.98 and a one year high of C$5.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 167,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$644,670.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 509,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,963,118.85.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

