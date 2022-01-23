Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Core Laboratories posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of CLB opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after buying an additional 38,574 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

