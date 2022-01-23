Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.91

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.91 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 26818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,347,000 after purchasing an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,566,000 after acquiring an additional 90,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,111,000 after acquiring an additional 172,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,906,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

