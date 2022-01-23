Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.91

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.91 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 26818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.
GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49.
In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,347,000 after purchasing an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,566,000 after acquiring an additional 90,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,111,000 after acquiring an additional 172,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,906,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
About Corning (NYSE:GLW)
Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.
Further Reading: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.