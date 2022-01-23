Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $57,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.