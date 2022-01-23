Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coterra Energy Inc. is a premier, diversified energy company. Coterra Energy Inc., formerly known as Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, is based in HOUSTON, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.83%.

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $2,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,941 shares of company stock worth $7,988,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

