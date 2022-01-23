Creative Planning Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,298,000 after purchasing an additional 176,572 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $325.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.93 and a 200-day moving average of $371.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

