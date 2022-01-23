Creative Planning Increases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 215.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

