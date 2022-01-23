Creative Planning Sells 149 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSM opened at $142.58 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

