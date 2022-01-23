Credit Suisse Group Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $207.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $203.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.05.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $200.96 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.49.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,382 shares of company stock worth $1,720,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

