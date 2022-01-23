Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells $16,360.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $16,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $18,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $19,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $9,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $9,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $10,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $9,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $10,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $10,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $9,860.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

Crexendo stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CXDO. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

