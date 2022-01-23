Critical Review: ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) & Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU)

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) and Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

ManpowerGroup has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine has a beta of -1.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ManpowerGroup and Rooshine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup $18.00 billion 0.31 $23.80 million $6.23 16.38 Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine.

Profitability

This table compares ManpowerGroup and Rooshine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup 1.70% 15.03% 3.89% Rooshine N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ManpowerGroup and Rooshine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup 1 1 5 0 2.57 Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A

ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus price target of $125.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.69%. Given ManpowerGroup’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than Rooshine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats Rooshine on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices. The Southern Europe segment provides permanent, temporary and contract recruitment, assessment and selection, training and outsourcing services. The Northern Europe includes comprehensive suite of workforce solutions and services through Manpower, Experis, ManpowerGroup Solutions in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, Germany, and the Netherlands. The Asia Pacific Middle East segment operates in Japan, Australia, Korea, China, and India. The Right Management segment delivers talent and career management workforce solutions. The company was founded by Elmer Winter and Aaron Scheinfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

About Rooshine

Rooshine, Inc. engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

