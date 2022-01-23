Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 64.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,421,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 163,901 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

