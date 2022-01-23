Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to announce $4.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $170,000.00 to $8.57 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $6.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $20.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $23.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $80.64 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $267.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,335 shares of company stock worth $7,485,014. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

