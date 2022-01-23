DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 86.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

NASDAQ LTCH opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. Latch has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $19.70.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Latch will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Latch by 151.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

